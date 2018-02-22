Mourinho on the brink, Pogba's future may change

The elimination of Manchester United from the Champions League is likely to have heavy consequences for José Mourinho. The home defeat against Sevilla leaves the “Special One” in the race for only one competition, namely the FA Cup.



As the current edition of Tuttosport reports, Manchester United’s leadership is considering Mourinho’s position not only in light of the results of this season but also because of the now worn relationship with some players.



The first of these is obviously Paul Pogba, but the management of the cases Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez is also under the leadership’s magnifying glass considering, among other things, the words of Adrian Mutu on Zlatan Ibrahmovic and his compromised relationship with Special One.



Mou recently renewed his contract with United but nevertheless his position remains in question. If the club decides to relieve the coach of his duties at the end of the season, then Pogba could continue to wear the Red Devils shirt. Otherwise, the Frenchman could leave. Next September the situation could be very difficult if “the Octopus” and the Mourinho both remain in the United locker room.

