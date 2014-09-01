Andrija Zivkovic. The 21-year-old Serbian star is regarded as one of his country’s brightest talents and

Reports from Portugal today state that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has instructed his scouting team to keep a close eye of Benfica winger. The 21-year-old Serbian star is regarded as one of his country’s brightest talents and O Jogo claims that Mourinho wants to be kept up to date with his progress this season.

Having made his professional debut at just 17 with Partizan Belgrade, he was given the captaincy a few months later to become the club’s youngest ever skipper. Benfica signed him in 2016 on a five-year deal and his progress in Mourinho’s home country has alerted the Red Devils after the Portuguese tactician criticised the clubs scouting network when he first arrived at Old Trafford.



12 months on and their new approach looks to be paying off after hiring former Juventus head scout Javier Ribalta to oversee proceedings. Watch out next summer to see if Zivkovic swaps Lisbon for Manchester.