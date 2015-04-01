Mourinho sets bar high as he picks hole in Man United's winning display
14 August at 17:15Despite a convincing and enthralling performance from Manchester United at the weekend, where they ran riot on a hapless West Ham, winning 4-0 at Old Trafford, boss Jose Mourinho has still recognised an area in which the side failed to impress, according to local news outlet Manchester Evening News.
"I am [pleased with the performance] but I remember every second of the game," he told MUTV.
"I don’t forget the ball hitting the bar at 2-0 and Diafra Sakho coming onto the pitch.
"In spite of speaking about Sakho at half-time, he was free and almost scored.
"If the score was 2-1, the last 20 minutes, instead of enjoying trying to score more goals, it would have been about not conceding the equaliser, for not losing two points."
The match has been coined as one of the best attacking displays from Man United since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson – but it looks as though their trophy-laden manager has set the bar even higher.
