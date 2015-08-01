Jose Mourinho has a strategy to keep

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Special One is interested in offering the Spanish shotstopper a new deal, one that would definitively ward off both Real Madrid and PSG, who are also unconvinced by incumbents Kevin Trapp and Alphonse Areola.

The Portuguese Coach has been doggedly opposed to losing De Gea, though the Spanish international has been rumoured to want a return to his home country.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is known to be very enthusiastic about De Gea, despite also trying to recruit Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao.

Perez is not a great admirer of incumbent Keylor Navas, and has been looking to replace him for a while.

De Gea is widely considered to be one of the best goalkeepers around, and the Red Devils have placed great importance on him.

The Spaniard came very close to joining Real only a couple of summers ago.