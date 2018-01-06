Following his side’s 0-4 victory over second-division Yeovil Town in the FA Cup, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took some time to interact with some members of his opponent’s youth program.The image of him being friendly with children seemed to clash with the cold persona he has developed in the media and among fans in recent years.The excellent social media manager of Mundial Magazine noticed this moment and came up with the perfect meme to react to it on Twitter.