Jose Mourinho has come out in praise of embattled midfielder Paul Pogba.

Signed for over

100 million two summers ago, the Frenchman has since contributed only 10 EPL goals, and found himself dropped at the turn of the year because of poor performances.

Though the Frenchman bounced back with a sensational double against Manchester City two weeks ago, he crashed and burned - like the whole United team - at home to WBA last week.

Last night went a lot better, the former Juventus man bossing the midfield and providing an assist as the Red Devils got back on track with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

And Mourinho - who has made a habit of roasting his players this season, was full of praise for the Paris native:

I’m not very good on man of the match. Especially because I’m a team manager, but he [Pogba] played very well,”

“Against City he was phenomenal but today he was very very good, so good choice.

“The players were good. It was a good professional performance with good effort and responsibility.

“There was a desire to score and a desire to cope with the defensive responsibilities against a fast team.

“Every player on the pitch was positive and put himself available for Saturday.

Jose said to BT Sport (via 101graetgoals).