Mourinho prefers Serie A star striker over Griezmann
15 February at 09:38Manchester United will be looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window and, according to Italian paper La Stampa, José Mourinho has put Torino star Andrea Belotti on top of his summer shopping list. The Italian striker has managed 17 goals in 21 games with Torino so far this season and is considered Italy’s best centre forward at the moment.
The 23-year-old has recently signed a new long-terms deal with Torino with his new agreement that includes a € 100 million release clause.
The Portuguese tactician reportedly prefers Belotti over Antoine Griezmann. The Atletico Madrid star is a world-class striker but Mourinho would rather prefer o more powerful front-man to partner Zlatan Ibrahimovic up front.
Griezmann’ Atletico Madrid contract also includes a € 100 million release clause but the Special One is only open to spend as much to sign the highly rated Italian star. Belotti joined Torino in summer 2015 for just € 8 million.
