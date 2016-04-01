As per Manchester Evening News , Jose Mourinho is after four left-footed players that he will look to sign next season at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are currently second in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Manchester City. Mourinho’s men will lock horns with Marco Silva’s Watford later today at the Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

The list of four players that Mourinho has made consists of Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil, Real Madrid’s former Tottenham superstar Gareth Bale, Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and Spurs left-back Danny Rose.

Ozil's current deal at Arsenal expires at the end of the current season and United have drawn links with him already. Bale too has been on United's radar for sometime now and his injury problems could force Real Madrid into offloading him and the Red Devils could take advantage of that situation.



Griezmann is another one of those stars who has been strongly linked with United since last summer and Danny Rose did open up about playing for a bigger club this past summer, prompting links with United.

Kaustubh Pandey