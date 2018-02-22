Mourinho pulls out of race to sign Matuidi as Man Utd pounce on Real star
14 April at 15:55José Mourinho has made no secret of the fact he is far from happy with the current make up of his Manchester United squad, believing that several new signings are required this summer in order to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.
Indeed, the Portuguese tactician recognises the fact that his midfield has looked disjointed at times throughout the current campaign, and he is determined to put this right come the opening of the transfer window.
Blaise Matuidi is considered unsellable by Juventus directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici, which has forced Mourinho and his colleagues to search for alternative options. Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos has now emerged as a potential target, with his long-term future in the Spanish capital said to be in doubt.
Similarly to Mourinho, Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez has set his sights on conducting a revolution of Zinedine Zidane’s playing staff which inevitably means that some high-profile names will be heading for the Santiago Bernabéu exit door.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
