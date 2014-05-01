Mourinho puts top Real Madrid midfielder on Man Utd summer shopping list
20 February at 16:05Manchester United want to add one more top class midfielder to their squad after the world-record transfer of Paul Pogba last summer. According to a report of The Independent, the Red Devils have resumed their interest in Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kross who had already been linked with a move to the Old Trafford in the summer, before Pogba’s arrival at the club.
The Red Devils are said to be willing to sign another top-class footballer next summer and the German International is in competition with Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann who, however, has yet to agree personal terms with the Premier League giants.
The Frenchman want to see whether Manchester United manage to qualify for the Champions League before giving his final ‘ok’ and José Mourinho is then considering a summer swoop for Kroos who also has a top-class player status and would also be useful to bolster the team’s midfield.
Kroos’ Real Madrid contract runs until 2022 and the Merengues are not willing to sell their midfielder star. Mourinho, however, will still try to tempt the German to the Old Trafford.
Go to comments