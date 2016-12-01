Mourinho reacts to Man City mocking

Manchester United boss José Mourinho has been asked his thoughts on the latest controversy of Premier League football. Manchester City players, in fact, have recently appeared in a video in which they mock the Special One singing ‘Park the Bus’.



The video was shot inside Manchester City’s dressing room on Sunday night after the Citizens’ 4-1 win over Tottenham.



Here’s how Murinho reacted to the chants of Man City fans (watch the video below)



“No, I didn’t see it, I didn’t watch, I am not interested in doing that, you are the journalist, you are entitled to do comments.”

