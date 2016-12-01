Mourinho reacts to Man City mocking
18 December at 18:25Manchester United boss José Mourinho has been asked his thoughts on the latest controversy of Premier League football. Manchester City players, in fact, have recently appeared in a video in which they mock the Special One singing ‘Park the Bus’.
The video was shot inside Manchester City’s dressing room on Sunday night after the Citizens’ 4-1 win over Tottenham.
Here’s how Murinho reacted to the chants of Man City fans (watch the video below)
“No, I didn’t see it, I didn’t watch, I am not interested in doing that, you are the journalist, you are entitled to do comments.”
