Jose Mourinho refused to be drawn on Graeme Souness' criticism of Paul Pogba after Manchester United's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle United on Sunday. Souness described Pogba as playing " like a schoolboy running after the ball in the playground " in a newspaper column, a week after the France international was dropped to the bench for a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.Pogba made an ineffective 66-minute contribution at St James' Park , replaced by Michael Carrick in the moments after Newcastle's Matt Ritchie scored the winning goal.But Mourinho was not in the mood to field questions about Souness' comments at his post-match press conference."You ask Graeme Souness," he said. "Paul Souness comments and is responsible for his comments, not me."Explaining his decision to remove Pogba on Sky Sports after the match , Mourinho said: "I wanted a better way to come out in the first phase against a team defending in a compact block.