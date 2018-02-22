"I remain optimistic, Fellaini is an important player and I like him. However, his situation is different because his contract expires this summer."

Fellaini scored the winner against Arsenal last weekend with a great header in the 91st minute. However, the Belgian's playing time for The Red Devils remains an issue, having only played four league games from start, eleven from the bench. Despite this, Mourinho has confirmed that he wants the midfielder to stay at the club for next season.

"The decision is up to him, his future is in his hands. Marouane knows that I want him to stay here, and the club also wants to keep him. We have made him an offer, it is up to him to say yes or no," Mourinho concluded.