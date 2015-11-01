Mourinho reveals how long he will remain in charge of Manchester United

José Mourinho has released an interview with Sic to talk about his future as Manchester United boss. The Special One joined the Old Trafford in the summer signing a three-year deal and suggested he’s not planning to stay longer.

“I think I will stay here for three more years”, Mourinho said.



“I think this club has understood how important stability is, at every level. Both parties must be happy. I’m not the kind of manager that spends 10-15 years in a club without winning anything important.”



​Mourinho began his career as Barcelona assistant coach before moving on to Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid. In summer 2014 he made return to Chelsea but was sacked one year later. During the last summer he decided to join Manchester United.



The Portuguese tactician has won 31 trophies throughout his career lifting silverwares everywhere in Europe: from Portugal to Spain, from Italy to England.

