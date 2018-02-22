Mourinho reveals Ibra's next move

Jose Mourinho says the decision over the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic rests with the player, but the veteran striker is expected to leave Manchester United at the end of his contract.



Mourinho handed Ibrahimovic a one-year deal in August despite his knee problems and the United manager conceded the forward is expected to depart at the end of the season, with a move to MLS mooted.



"For Zlatan, we all think it's his last season at Manchester United and it will be a very personal decision for him to play or to stop," said Mourinho.



"I think he won the right of choosing his life and his future - he's such an amazing player with such an amazing career that only that awful injury in the wrong moment broke a fantastic couple of seasons that he could, and should, have with us.



"This season has been really difficult for him. Is he injured? No, he's not injured. Does he feel totally happy and totally ready and totally convinced that he's in the condition to help the team at this moment? No."



Ibrahimovic, who has been training with United, is not expected to play in Monday's Premier League match away to Crystal Palace, but the striker thinks he could be back in action soon.



"I feel good, I've been training with the team for two weeks and it feels good," Ibrahimovic told Swedish media.