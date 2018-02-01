Mourinho reveals Man Utd’s one weakness ahead of Sevilla, Chelsea matches

Jose Mourinho has revealed Manchester United are heading into a crucial week in their season with mounting injury problems. United face Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday followed by Chelsea's visit to Old Trafford on Sunday.



Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Antonio Valencia, Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were all ruled out with injuries and Paul Pogba was struck down with illness.



"I didn't rest one single player so we had today every player available here," Mourinho said after the 2-0 win over Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium in the FA Cup.



"I didn't rest anyone. I brought two kids that played on Friday 90 minutes [for the under-23s] because I don't have another player, so we arrive at this crucial moment with some problems."



Mourinho is hopeful Rashford, Herrera and Valencia will recover in time to make the trip to Spain on Tuesday. However, the United manager admitted Jones and Rojo are unlikely to be fit.



Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, who returned against Huddersfield after three and a half months out with an ankle problem, are his only fit senior centre-backs.

