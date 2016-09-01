Mourinho reveals what would make him leave Man Utd
30 March at 15:08Manchester United boss José Mourinho is one of the best managers out there. Thanks to his charisma and his winning mentality he has quickly imposed himself as one of the best coaches in the world making his way in the world of football starting his career as Bobby Robson’s translator at Barcelona.
He’s the most successful manager in the history of Chelsea and Manchester United have chosen him to take the club back to the top of England and Europe after that David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal failed to successfully replace Six Alex Ferguson at the Old Trafford.
Mourinho has already won two trophies this season and is still in race to win the Europa League. As for the Premier League title race, the Red Devils have never been really involved and fans of Manchester United are confident their team can qualify for the Champions League.
Mourinho has roughly two years left in his Manchester United contract but during an interview with ESPN Brazil he has revealed what would make him leave the Red Devils.
"I think following Manchester United I need an easier job than Manchester United, and coaching the Brazilian team should be more difficult.”
"Obviously it would be exciting, any coach wants to work with the best clubs and with the best. The Brazilian team is obviously a leader of success, obviously with talent, no matter what the generation, talent always appears.”
"But I have to confess that it must be difficult, in every Brazilian there is a coach, in each journalist there is a better coach than the coach. I think it must be a difficult country to work for, but also a passionate one."
