Mourinho reveals why Man Utd’s creation was poor against Brighton

Manchester United boss José Mourinho talked to assembled media after the Red Devils’ 1-0 win against Brighton. The Red Devils managed the three points thanks to an own goal by Lewis Dunk in the second half. At the end of the game, however, Mourinho was not happy with the team’s performance.



“Sometimes we play with too many attacking players and we lose the control of the game. Matic and Pogba may be too isolated in the middle of the park. If you compensate that with more creation that’s good. It’s a good risk. Against Newcastle we were not solid at the back but we were strong in creation. Today [yesterday] our creation was poor.”



Watch a part of Mourinho’s presser in the video below.

