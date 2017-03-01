Mourinho’s contract extension with Man Utd says a lot about Conte’s future
25 January at 23:00José Mourinho has signed a contract extension with Manchester United until 2020 and today’s big news could say a lot about the future of one of Mourinho’s biggest competitors, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.
Both managers, in fact, have been linked with the Psg job in the summer but the contract extension of the Special One suggests Mourinho is not anymore in race to replace Unai Emery in the summer.
On the other hand, Conte will likely leave Chelsea at the end of the season and yesterday’s claims about the Blues’ transfer strategy confirmed the feeling between Conte and Chelsea’s board are not good anymore.
With Mourinho out of the race for the Psg job, Conte remains one of the few candidates that could be available in the summer to take over in Paris. Reports in Italy claim the former Juventus boss may make return to his native country as there will be vacancies at AC Milan and Italy national team.
Mourinho’s contract extension with Manchester United, however, puts Conte on top of the shortlist of Emery’s possible replacements at Psg. At least for the moment.
