As reports from the UK today suggest that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has targeted Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil for January, comes news from Italy that Inter Milan are also considering a move for the German international who is out of contract at The Gunners at the end of the season.





With no contract renewal in sight, it seems inevitable that the 28-year-old will depart North London next year and The Mirror today claims that Mourinho is on the case having been in charge of the player during his time at Real Madrid.

German journal Bild has reported that Ozil is keen on joining United but that the Nerazzurri are also looking to try to add the player to their roster but there is one huge stumbling block and that’s his salary demands. Ozil currently earns around €9M-a-season and has no intention in taking a pay cut to move away from the Emirates Stadium.



Inter are unable to compete with United right now but owners Suning could look for more investment ahead of January to be able to challenge the Red Devils for the mercurial German star.