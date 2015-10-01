Mourinho’s Man Utd contract extension changes Conte’s Chelsea future

Manchester United are very close to renewing and extending the contract of Portuguese manager José Mourinho according to several reports from the UK.



According to The Times the parties have agreed on every single detail and all that is lacking now is the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager's signature to make it official. Mourinho's current deal was set to expire at the end of June 2019 but the new deal will extend that by two years to June 2021.



This means that the Portuguese tactician effectively is out of the race to take over the reigns at Paris Saint-Germain after Unai Emery at the end of this season. A job which current unhappy Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is being linked with more and more and a job which had reports suggesting to be the real reason behind the spat between the two.



With Mourinho seemingly content with life at Old Trafford and Conte far from happy at Stamford Bridge, it seems the former Juventus manager is closer to move to the French capital than the former Inter coach.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)