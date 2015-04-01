Mourinho's response to Spurs full-back link
13 August at 18:20Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has responded to suggestions that Tottenham Hotspurs full-back Danny Rose could make the move to Old Trafford this summer window, according to ESPN.
The England international came into some water recently when he said in an interview that he was unhappy with wages he is on.
This has since sparked a lot of interest from big Premier League sides like Man United and Chelsea, who are looking to bolster their full-position
Mourinho was asked about his interested in the player, to which he replied, "I should not comment because Mauricio would not be happy if I comment, Mr Levy would not be happy if I comment and because I had nothing to do with that interview," he said.
"I just read it the way you did, I just read, but Danny Rose is a Spurs player and it is not my problem at all."
