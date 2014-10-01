Thank you, see you next time 3-0 pic.twitter.com/1w3SKvhpQ1 — José Mourinho Jr. (@FFC_JM) 23 dicembre 2017

José Jr, the son of José Mourinho has posted a picture on Twitter right after Barcelona’s 3-0 win against Real Madrid. Mourinho is a former assistant of Bobby Robson at Barcelona but has also served as Real Madrid boss during his career.No doubt his son has a favourite club between the two sides.“Thank you, see you next time”, Mourinho wrote on Twitter showing a picture of him wearing a shirt of the blaugrana.