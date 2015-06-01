Mourinho's unexpected call to emerging Italian manager revealed

Empoli manager Vincenzo Vivarini received an unexpected phone call from Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho this week.



The Serie B side was relegated this past summer and saw many of their prized players depart for greener pastures. However, after five matches, Vivarini has his squad undefeated and two points from the top of the table, firmly in a promotion spot.



Surprisingly, the Portuguese manager - whose last Italian managerial stop was Inter Milan – has taken notice of the Tuscan club. Mourinho has been impressed by Vivarini. “I have been following you,” he told the Italian. He believes the manager has his club on the path to promotion once again.



Mourinho is right to have his eyes on the Empoli manager. Many great Italian bosses have plied their trade at the club. Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, Inter head Luciano Spalletti, and Sampdoria manager Marco Giampaolo all earned their stripes at the Stadio Carl Catellani.