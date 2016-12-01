Inter could be in the running to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan,

The Armenian has struggled to impose himself at Old Trafford following a positive start to his experience last season.

The Daily Star claim that the midfielder has asked to speak with Jose Mourinho, in order to establish what the situation is. This is a big opportunity for the Beneamata.

​Barely playing in Jose Mourinho’s side, the 28-year-old is seen as someone who could complete Inter’s midfield, one that is looking for a playmaker to add goals.

The Nerazzurri could, therefore, end up getting a Christmas present from former manager Jose Mourinho, who won the Treble with them back in 2010.

Mkhitaryan hasn’t played in six out of the Red Devils’ last seven games, and questions over his ability to hold up in the Premier League have been raised of late.

The Amernian international managed 11 Bundesliga goals in his last campaign with Borussia Dortmund, but has only added five EPL goals since joining the Red Devils in 2016.