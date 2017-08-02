Jose Mourinho has launched a bid to Manchester United so that they

So far, the Red Devils haven’t met current club Inter’s asking price, reported to be in the €55 million.

Mourinho, a former Inter Coach, has commented on the Red Devils’ current transfer window (Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic) by saying that “

“The squad is good and, as I told a few months ago, I was hoping for four players to improve the squad,” Mourinho said on Manchester United’s tour.

“The club did a fantastic job,absolutely fantastic, by getting three of them, which is difficult in the crazy market where we are now.

“To get three out of four, I thank the club for that. I would be happier if they gave me four of four but they did a great effort for me.”

The reports come, however, just as