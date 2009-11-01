Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has ramped up the tension ahead of his side’s trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.





Having been sacked by the club last season and having already suffered a 4-0 defeat in West London in the Premier League already this season, the Portuguese tactician expressed his surprise at their style of play under Antonio Conte in a BBC interview explaining that; “I’m surprised by the way they play, I thought there were demandings [sic] of a different kind of football, because I think Chelsea are phenomenal – but Chelsea is an amazing defensive team.”

Chelsea patron Roman Abramovich made it clear that after Mourinho left West London, he wanted a more attacking style of play but Mourinho claimed that he is not looking to settle any scores on Monday stating that; “I'm not looking for revenge; I'm not looking for anything wrong or bad. If you say something special, one thing is to have Gary Staker in the tunnel before and after the match, a close super friend. So if it's different, it's different in a positive way, not a negative way."