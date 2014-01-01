Mourinho takes swipe at Rashford in praise of Alexis Sanchez

Jose Mourinho has suggested that Alexis Sanchez's experience and maturity allows him to do what "nervous" Marcus Rashford cannot following his successful debut in Manchester United's 4-0 FA Cup win over Yeovil Town.



The Chile international recovered from a shaky opening half-hour at Huish Park on Friday to play a part in both of United's opening goals, scored by Rashford and Ander Herrera.



The former Chelsea boss, who signed a contract extension until 2020 this week, hopes the likes of Rashford can learn from the killer instinct Sanchez displayed with the assist for Herrera's crucial second goal at the end of a slick counter-attack.



"[He's a] fantastic addition," he told BBC Sport . "Like Ander, everybody accepted that he comes here. He's a fantastic player for us. The question is always which one is going to be out, but it's not that for us. We have a fantastic group of attacking players, [now] we have one with a bit more experience.”



"His choice for the second goal is the kind of choice that a player like Marcus is still too nervous to make that kind of decision. He will bring us this extra maturity."

