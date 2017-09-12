Jose Mourinho has let his starting centre-backs know that they are under threat from Victor Lindelof.

The former Benfica man cost €35 million, and is being called to start by certain fans, with both Eric Bailly and Phil Jones making mistakes in the Red Devils’ 2-2 with Stoke, which interrupted the Mancunian side’s momentum.

Lindelof joined in summer, but has yet to feature prominently despite being chased for a long time.

Recent reports from Manchester indicated that Phil Jones was seen by the Special One as a “John Terry”, but these latest comments are a challenge to step it up.

Bailly was bought at great expense last summer, the Red Devils spending €38 million for the Ivorian star.

‘Victor is a very good player with very good potential,’ Mourinho said as the Red Devils

‘And honestly, I think there are reasons for the other boys, Eric and Jones, to be worried.’