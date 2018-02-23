Mourinho tells Pogba that he is the boss, the latest
23 February at 21:41Manchester United are coming off a 0-0 draw against Sevilla as they are now set to take on Antonio Conte's Chelsea later this week.
According to the Sun (via Marca), José Mourinho held an interesting meeting with Paul Pogba in his Carrington office. It seems like Pogba had some tactical complaints that he wanted to tell Mourinho about. The Portuguese coach reportedly listened to his French midfielder but then told him as he was leaving his office, that he is "the boss". Can a departure be on the cards for Pogba? This seems unlikely as of now but with Mino Raiola working behind the scenes, anything is possible. Pogba has been often injured this season but he is still viewed as a very important player within Mourinho's squad. Time will tell but one thing seems certain, Mourinho is the boss...
Manchester United are currently second in the EPL standings as they have a two point lead over third placed Liverpool. Manchester City are well ahead as they have a 16 point advantage on second placed United...
Go to comments