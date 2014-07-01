Alvaro Morata. The 24-year-old looks set to leave Real Madrid in the summer with the new Premier League champions’ favourites to grab his signature. Latest reports from Spain however, suggests that United boss Jose Mourinho will use his relationship with Real patron Florentino Perez to persuade him to sell the player to the Red Devils.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that Manchester United are set to make a shock move to try to hijack Chelsea’s bid to land Spanish striker. The 24-year-old looks set to leave Real Madrid in the summer with the new Premier League champions’ favourites to grab his signature. Latest reports from Spain however, suggests that United boss Jose Mourinho will use his relationship with Real patron Florentino Perez to persuade him to sell the player to the Red Devils.

Morata has been left frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities in the Spanish capital and has a host of top level clubs all vying for his signature. As well as the West London side, Arsenal are also known admirers of the Spanish international and there is interest from Paris Saint-Germain.



Mourinho could be set to make a double raid on Madrid as rumours surrounding a proposed move for Morata’s team-mate James Rodriguez, continues to intensify. The 25-year-old Colombian took time to applaud all four sides of the Bernabeu after he was substituted in last night’s 4-1 win over Sevilla which was Real’s final home game of the season. Immediately afterwards, speculation mounted that the player was bidding farewell ahead of a summer switch to the Premier League.