Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be offered a coaching role at Manchester United as part of any new deal to bring him back to Old Trafford. The 35-year-old is getting back to fitness after suffering a ACL injury back in April and the player could be ready to return to the club where he made such a huge impression last season.





According to The Independent , not only does boss Jose Mourinho want him to return to having a playing role at the club, he also wants the Swede to join his backroom staff believing that he could be an inspiration to the young hopefuls in the clubs youth academy.

The Portuguese tactician used Didier Drogba in a similar role when he was in charge at Chelsea and believes Zlatan can have the same effect at Old Trafford. Mourinho recently claimed that; “We are discussing the possibility of him to stay with us. It was very clear from him that what he did last year was not enough for him.”



“He wants more football at the highest level so we are having conversations and discussing the possibility of him staying for the second part of the season. He is injured, he needs time to recover, and is not ready to play tomorrow. It’s not something that’s urgent, it’s not desperate to have it done or not.”