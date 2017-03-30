Mourinho to trigger Griezmann release clause as Pogba persuades compatriot to move to Man Utd
31 March at 10:10No secret that Antoine Griezmann is one of Manchester United’s top targets for the summer. The Frenchman, actually, tops the Red Devils’ summer transfer shortlist so much so José Mourinho would be ready to trigger the release clause of the Atletico Madrid star in the summer.
According to a report of The Telegraph Mourinho is preparing to match the player’s £ 85 million release clause (approximately € 100 million) as he wants to make Griezmann the first signing of Manchester United for the 2017/18 campaign.
The British paper reports Paul Pogba has managed to persuade Griezmann to move to the Old Trafford at the end of the season. The current Atletico Madrid striker is said to have had concerns over weather in the UK but Pogba seems to have reassured his compatriot about the lifestyle in the UK and in Manchester in particular.
Manchester United are Griezmann’s most likely destination for the summer although the talented French striker could decide to spend one more year at Atletico Madrid if Simeone also decides to stay in the Spanish capital until the end of his contract in 2018, not to mention that the Frenchman’s move to the Old Trafford would collapse is the Red Devils fail to qualify for the Champions League.
