Andrea Belotti and bring the player to Old Trafford.

This morning’s La Stampa newspaper (via Calciomercato.com) claims that the agent of Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to take over the affairs of Torino striking sensationand bring the player to Old Trafford.

Jorge Mendes is one of the biggest players in football representing some of the biggest names in the game. 23-year-old Belotti has been one of the stories of the Serie A season with his goalscoring exploits putting him in with a chance of claiming the Capocannoniere crown at the end of the current campaign.



His President at Torino, Urbano Cairo has once again reiterated that if anyone wants to prize him away from his current club, they will have to meet the €100 million release clause which he is certain will prevent anyone from making a move this summer.



Belotti himself recently stated that his “heart remains with the Granata and the fans” and that he will “always give his best for the club.” Now we must wait to see if Mourinho, desperate to bring a big name striker into the club this summer, is prepared to meet the demands; his new strategy is set to involve the one man who just may be able to help him pull it off.