Mourinho urges Man Utd fans to give Wenger warm reception

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has spoken to the media ahead of his side’s Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon. Indeed, he was full of praise for departing Gunners boss Arsène Wenger, insisting he hopes that Red Devils fans give him a warm reception at Old Trafford. Here is what he had to say:



“There are little things where it would be obviously better without them, some gestures, some words would be better without it. I feel better now without it, no doubts about it. Regret? The little negative episodes, yes, I do and maybe he does.



“I always feel the biggest rivals are our biggest friends. They’re the ones that pushed us to the limit and I think Manchester United fans know that until 2004, for about a decade, it was between Manchester United and Arsenal, was between Sir Alex Ferguson and Mr Wenger and I think that these great teams Arsenal had and the fight, shoulder to shoulder, with Manchester United made Manchester United better and better.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)