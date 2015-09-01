Inter strongly after Manolas as Mourinho focuses on a PSG star defender instead
22 April at 21:07Suning made it clear that they want to keep investing on the transfer market as they want to improve Inter's upcoming roster. They will likely be active on numerous fronts as they have their eyes on two Roma stars: Kostas Manolas and Kevin Strootman. It will be very diffcult for both of them to arrive since Inter have to take into account the Fifa financial fari play rules but even so, Suning likes both players a lot. Manolas is the likeliest one to join the nerazzurri as Inter are said to be ready to make Roma an important offer for him in the coming weeks.
MOURINHO AFTER MARQUINHOS - As Inter go after Manolas, Mourinho's United are ready to make a blitz for PSG star Marquinhos. According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United are said to be ready to dish out a big amount of money (in the region of 70 million euros) for the Brazilian defender. United are another team who should have a very heated summer ....
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
