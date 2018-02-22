Mourinho wants Juventus-linked Martial to leave Man United
25 April at 12:00Anthony Martial isn’t long for Manchester United, if the latest reports from Italy are accurate.
The French star has been very useful when he has played this season, scoring eleven goals in 1811 minutes in all competitions this season, but it looks like he isn’t quite to Jose Mourinho’s liking.
Tuttosport write that the Special One is ready to let the 22-year-old go this summer. Mourinho is hoping to cash in on the sale to reinforce the rest of the squad.
Juventus is one club that has been linked to the French star recently, but isn’t the only one, with PSG also reportedly lining up for him.
Some of the ex-Inter Coach’s recent comments seem to hint at this: “We are going to invest the basic to improve our squad. We need to find a replacement for [Michael] Carrick and for [Marouane] Fellaini, if he leaves,” Mourinho explained two days ago.
“And there is always in a squad, a player or a couple of players, who are not playing a lot and will try to leave.
“So we will touch our squad but more than spend, spend, spend, we believe in the evolution of our players. We have some young players that need to take with both hands the opportunities for their evolution.”
