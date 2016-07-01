Jose Mourinho wants to extend Marouane Fellaini and Ander Ferrera,

According to the Independent, Mourinho wants to extend all three players because he considers them to be very important.

In the case of the former two players, the Special One would be extending players whose deals are up soon. With regards to Rashford, on the other hand, Mourinho wants to give the England international a deal which conforms to his new standing among the Red Devils.

Fellaini is among one of the players Mourinho likes the most, along with Herrera, even though the Spaniard has found himself playing a lot less of late. The idea is to show these players that he can count on them.