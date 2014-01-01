According to ESPN, Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho may be considering offering Marouane Fellaini a contract extension. The large Belgian can play in multiple roles, but never seemed to have totally found his way with the Red Devils. Fellaini has started 13 of his 27 played this season in the Premier League, but only tallied one goal and been cautioned seven times. It still is not totally clear how Fellaini can best fit into Mourinho’s squad.

The situation surrounding the renewal of the towering Belgian is drawing attention from media sources and fans alike who question whether this is a good deal or not. As Mourinho builds a team more experienced in European football, talented technically and tactically, it does not appear as if Fellaini will be appearing as a regular starter anytime soon. Is resigning him solely for a strong aerial presence when situations demand it a justified reason? Perhaps his destiny will be decided when the league finishes and Manchester know their European qualification reality.