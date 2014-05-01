Mourinho wants to sign talented Serie A winger in January
07 January at 18:47Manchester United boss José Mourinho is interested in signing Lazio winger Keita Balde in the January transfer window, The Sun reports. The Red Devils have joined AC Milan and Juventus in race to sign the product of Barcelona academy but are the only club that is reportedly open to meet the player’s € 30 million price-tag.
Lazio president Claudio Lotito asks as much to any potential bidder but no club have offered as much yet. The Senegalese winger has done a quick U-turn in his career becoming a key player for Lazio this season having netted five goals and registered three assists in 16 games in all competitions.
AC Milan can’t match the player’s price-tag as they will be short of cash in the winter transfer window as the Chinese consortium Sino-Europe will only complete the club’s takeover at the beginning of March. Juventus have other priority in the winter transfer window and would only be open to enter transfer talks with Lazio from next summer.
If Manchester United are really interested in signing Keita Balde, January is definitely the best month to make an official proposal to Lazio.
