Jose Mourinho doesn’t want Zlatan Ibrahimovic to

The Swedish international went down in a Europa League fixture with Anderlecht last season, tearing his cruciate ligament and not being offered a new deal by the Red Devils.

Yet, the arrival of

“I think we need him. We wait for him, but with patience,” Mourinho said in a press conference.

“He has to be patient.”

Ibra scored 28 goals in all competitions last season, helping Manchester United make it all the way to the Europa League final.

“He doesn’t have to be emotional and he doesn’t have to try to make crazy things to improve [recover] quicker in his mind,” Mourinho continued, trying to prevent his striker from rushing back and injuring himself again.

“Because I know that his desire is to improve quicker. So, calm – [take things] step by step.

“We want him, but we want him in his best condition.”

€ 84.7 million striker Romelu Lukaku - who has scored six goals in six - hasn’t prevented the Old Trafford side from bringing Ibrahimovic back, alo giving him the number ten shirt.