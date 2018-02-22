Mourinho warns off Real Madrid from signing Man Utd star

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told Real Madrid to forget about signing star goalkeeper David de Gea, advising the Spanish and European champions to look elsewhere to solve their goalkeeping problems.



Madrid hold a long-standing interest in Spain international De Gea, who almost joined the La Liga giants in mid-2015.



However, Mourinho is confident De Gea will remain at Old Trafford beyond the season, and has warned the Spanish giants that they might want to start searching elsewhere.



"I think he will stay," Mourinho told La Sexta ahead of Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Sevilla. I don't know what Real Madrid's intentions are, but if I were them, I would think of another player."



Real Madrid is looking to replace aging Keylor Navas who has suffered through inconsistencies and injuries this season. In January they were on the verge of inking Athletic Bilbao keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga before he signed an extension.

