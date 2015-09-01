Mourinho: ‘Why Pogba let Alexis Sanchez take the penalty’

José Mourinho explained why Paul Pogba let his new team-mate Alexis Sanchez kick the penalty that allowed the Red Devils to take a 2-0 lead against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.



“The decision was between him [Alexis] and Paul and Paul was a nice guy to him. He understood that it was important for him to score and let him take the penalty. I don’t think it’s a dream goal for Alexis because no player like to score a penalty after a save and a second ball but he had a good reaction so it’s fine to me”, Mourinho said.



“Alexis is a fantastic player and is not a Prima Donna. He is an humble guy who has not forget where he started. I think when he was playing Chile he had difficult places to play. He is quite used to I think.”



