Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has explained that he won’t stand in the way of Wayne Rooney should the striker decide to accept a lucrative offer to head to China.



The England striker broke Sir Bobby Charlton’s club scoring record on Saturday with his late free-kick equaliser against Stoke City but afterwards, Mourinho, when quizzed about stories linking the 30-year-old with a switch to the Far East replied; “I don’t know, it’s up to him,I don’t like to be critical of players who decide to go to China. It’s their life; it’s their organisation of their life, their organisation of their career.”



He then added that; “The money is huge. The experience can also be interesting. I know some of my colleagues think they are more important than they are and think they can interfere in the lives of other people, but I’m not that sort of guy. Everybody is responsible for their own life. I’m not critical with anyone. To be honest, in Wayne’s case, I have no idea because he has never mentioned it to me.”



Both Guangzhou Evergrande and Super League rivals Beijing Guoan are reportedly ready to offer Rooney a staggering £700,000-a-week to finish his career in the country.