Mourinho & Zidane share destiny: Real & Man Utd edge out wins

Manchester United and Real Madrid sealed one win each in home games today but both sides had to sweat more than expected to take the three points home. The Premier League giants won for 1-0 thanks to an own goal of Lewis Dunk in the 66th minute whilst the Merengues must thank Ronaldo for a winner scored 14 minutes before half time.



Although José Mourinho can at least cheer for a David De Gea’s clean sheet, Zidane can’t be happy for the performance of his defence as Real Madrid conceded two goals before Ronaldo’s winner.



Karim Benzema and Casemiro gave Real Madrid the lead once before Malaga’s equalizers netted by Rolan and Castro.



Thanks to today’s three points, Real Madrid are now seven points short of table leaders Barcelona although the blaugrana have one match in hand.



Manchester United have now moved five points short of Manchester City who, however also have one match in hand. The path towards the domestic title is still pretty complicated for both Mourinho and Zidane who, however, shared their destiny today edging out one home win each.