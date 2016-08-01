Moyes holds Joe Hart’s World Cup chances hostage

Over the past two seasons Joe Hart has fallen out of favor with Pep Guardiola, Sinisa Mihajlovic, and, now, David Moyes.



The West Ham United manager will have the final say on whether the goalkeeper will be allowed to seek first-team football away from the London Stadium in order to safeguard his place in England's World Cup squad.



Having started the season as the first-choice under previous manager Slaven Bilic, Hart has not figured in the Premier League under Moyes since losing his place to Spanish keeper Adrian at the beginning of December.



Adrian's impressive form since ousting Hart from the team has coincided with West Ham's upturn in results and Hart now faces a battle to win back his place.



Despite his struggles, Hart remains in Gareth Southgate's plans for Russia 2018. But a prolonged period without first-team football at West Ham would jeopardise Hart's World Cup prospects and potentially see him slip out of the reckoning with Stoke's Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford of Everton recently being handed chances by Southgate.