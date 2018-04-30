Bayern Munich really have it in for Real Madrid, if Thomas Muller’s latest comments are anything to go by.

The German international spoke to reports ahead of the return leg of the Champions League semi-final, with the Bundesliga champions being forced to overcome a 2-1 loss from the first leg.

"Everyone knows what happened here last year, with two offside Madrid goals," he said, claiming that the Merengues were getting help from the referees.

​Bayern were knocked out at the Santiago Bernabeu after having two goals disallowed, and the Merengues went on to win the competition by smashing Juventus in the final.

Speaking of the Bianconeri, Muller involved them, too, hinting that the penalty given against Mehdi Benatia was also a bad call (even though the Moroccan had effectively leaped all over Lucas Vazquez).

"And the Juventus penalty... the atmosphere should not affect the officials.

"We will concentrate on the game because we are already under too much pressure."

​Bayern seem determined to make up for their poor finishing in the first leg, with defender Nicklas Sule saying that the game could have ended 7-2.

"We analysed the first leg to know how to face the return," said Muller.

"We have to take advantage of our chances, be hungry to score goals and to hurt Madrid."