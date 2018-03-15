Mundo Deportivo: Iniesta edges closer to Barcelona exit door
15 March at 13:20Andres Iniesta is seriously thinking of ending his Barcelona career at the end of the season, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The Spaniard revealed yesterday night that he will take a final decision about his future by the 30th of April and the Catalan paper claims the legendary midfielder is very tempted by the offer of Tianjin Quanjian in China.
“I need to inform the club before the press”, Iniesta said from the mixed zone of the Nou Camp.
“The club has the right to be the first to know about my decision. I need to take a decision by the 30thof April. As I’ve always said, I will try to take the best decision for me and for the team.”
There are a few more Chinese Super League clubs interested in the Spain International but, as of today, Tianjin are leading the race to sign Iniesta at the end of the season.
