Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari has had his one match ban overturned but claims he was “treated like a criminal” after claiming to have racially abused by Cagliari fans last weekend. The 32-year-old Ghanaian left the field at the Stadio Saint Elia last Sunday which resulted in him receiving a second yellow card.



His initial protestations fell on deaf ears but after an appeal on Friday with help from the players union, his suspension has been overturned. Muntari told FIFPro that ; “The last few days have been very hard for me. I have felt angry and isolated. "I was being treated like a criminal. How could I be punished when I was the victim of racism? "I hope my case can help so that other footballers do not suffer like me. "I hope it can be a turning point in Italy and show the world what it means to stand up for your rights.

"This is an important victory to send a message that there’s no place for racism in football, or society in general."