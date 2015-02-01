Roma wants to strengthen its attack and wants back-up for Mo Salah, on African Cup of Nations duty with Egypt in January. Names like El Ghazi and Depay have already been mentioned but the latest player to come into the viewfinder is Chelsea’s Charly Musonda.



The 20-year-old is adept at player as a target man of as a winger and has spent the majority of 2016 out on-loan at Real Betis. Having now returned to London where he does not figure in the immediate plans of boss Antonio Conte, the player who was nurtured in Belgium at Anderlecht will be sent out on-loan once more and Roma, who have had the youngster on their radar for some time now, are ready to offer him a temporary home.



Born in Brussels, Musonda rejected the chance to join Barcelona in 2012 to head from the Anderlecht to Stamford Bridge for a fee of just £2 million pounds along with his two brothers Tika and Lamisha. Despite being decribed as having a physique like an umpa lumpa, Charly left his mark on the 2015 Uefa Youth League where his Chelsea side eliminated the giallorossi at the semi-final stage. Last January he left England for Spain where he made 16 appearances for Betis, scoring just the one goal.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler